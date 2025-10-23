Former Greenfield HS assistant coach charged with sexual assault

article

A former Greenfield High School assistant track coach has been criminally charged – accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete.

Bennet Schmitz was arrested on Monday, Oct. 20 by the Greenfield Police Department. He served as an assistant track coach at Greenfield High School during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 spring track seasons.

Schmitz is charged with two counts of child enticement and one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 9, 2025, a student at Greenfield High School told a school resource officer that they were sexually assaulted by former Greenfield High School track and field coach Bennet Schmitz.

The victim told authorities that Schmitz started regularly calling and texting them during the spring track season of 2023 – and later became the victim's supervisor when they started working at the same place of employment.

The text messages between the victim and Schmitz spanned from March 2023 through October 2024.

Court filings say starting in June 2023, Schmitz sent the victim numerous text messages stating how much he loved [the victim], feared losing [the victim], and feared [the victim] did not "need" him the way that he needed [the victim].

Per the complaint, the victim stated that they tried to cease talking to Schmitz, but he threatened to end his own life.

The victim told investigators that their communications and contact progressed to becoming more sexual in nature starting in March 2024, court filings say.

During that time, Schmitz convinced the victim to exchange inappropriate photos on Snapchat, per the complaint.

The victim told investigators that sexual contact between them began in April 2024. This occurred at the defendant’s apartment. Additionally, the victim identified one hotel in New Berlin as well as one in Franklin Schmitz took the victim to.

In May 2024, on a night Schmitz was concerned about the victim, he allegedly drove to the victim's house, saw that they were not home, and waited outside the house until he saw the victim arrive home, the complaint states.

The victim stated they felt pressured to continue communicating with Schmitz due to him being both the victim's coach at school and boss at their workplace, and his repeated threats to kill himself if they stopped talking to him.

During the summer of 2024, Schmitz moved to Schofield. After this move, the complaint says Schmitz repeatedly threatened to kill himself, tried to get the victim to travel to Wausau to visit him, and offered to drive down to Milwaukee, pick the victim up, and drive back to Wausau with the victim.

After Schmitz was arrested on Oct. 20, he told investigators the victim came to his apartment during the track season about once a week. He also admitted to sending inappropriate videos of himself to the victim as well as the sexual contact.

The School District of Greenfield along with the Greenfield Police Department released a statement on the incident.

"The School District of Greenfield recently became aware of the arrest of former Greenfield High School assistant track coach, Bennet Schmitz and wants to address the matter with the community, to the extent appropriate. On Monday, October 20, the Greenfield Police Department arrested Bennet Schmitz in Schofield, Wisconsin, in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete that reportedly occurred in the spring of 2024. He has been criminally charged, and it remains an open criminal investigation.

Bennet Schmitz served as an assistant track coach at Greenfield High School during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 spring track seasons. He is not a licensed educator and did not serve in a teaching role within the District. As part of the hiring process, all employees and volunteers who work with students are required to pass a criminal background check which Mr. Schmitz passed prior to his employment. It is also important to note the District is only aware of a single student involved with him and his alleged, highly inappropriate behavior.

The victim recently shared concerns with a trusted school staff member who promptly reported the matter. The Greenfield High School administration immediately notified the Greenfield Police Department. The School District of Greenfield has cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout the legal process.

The District takes this situation with the utmost seriousness. Our primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of our students. Counselors are available to support any student or staff member who may need assistance related to this matter. We encourage anyone seeking support to visit the counseling office or speak with a trusted adult.

To protect the privacy and confidentiality of the student involved, the District will not be commenting further on this matter.

We are grateful for the swift and professional actions taken by the trusted adults at Greenfield High School, our School Resource Officer, and the Greenfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau."