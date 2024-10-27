Greenfield house fire; multiple departments dispatched to S. 121st Street

article

Firefighters from multiple communities were dispatched to a house fire on S. 121st Street on Sunday, Oct. 27. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.



Greenfield firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. 121st Street just north of Layton Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Fire officials tell FOX6 News, the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

There were no injuries as a result of this house fire.

House fire on S. 121st Street, Greenfield

Firefighters from Greenfield, Greendale, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Franklin all responded to this scene.