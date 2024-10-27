Greenfield house fire; multiple departments dispatched to S. 121st Street
article
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. 121st Street just north of Layton Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Fire officials tell FOX6 News, the cause of the fire is not known at this time.
There were no injuries as a result of this house fire.
House fire on S. 121st Street, Greenfield
Firefighters from Greenfield, Greendale, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Franklin all responded to this scene.