Greenfield crash, shots fired reports; I-894 westbound reopens

A crash and possible gunshots shut down I-894 westbound in Greenfield on Saturday, Nov. 16.

It happened near 76th Street around 5:15 p.m. Traffic was diverted off the highway at 60th Street, and the closure cleared around 7:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said deputies searched the area for evidence. At this time, it is unclear if anyone or anything was struck – but "there is enough evidence to believe" that shots were fired, according to an MCSO spokesperson.

The Greenfield Fire Department told FOX6 News that one person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.