Greenfield chase, driver 'threw urine at officer:' prosecutors

A Milwaukee man is in trouble, and it's not just because of the chase police say he started. What prosecutors say he did at the hospital led to more charges.

Aramis Butler's courtroom yawn came before he heard the wake-up call as he made his initial appearance Tuesday, May 30.

On May 25, Greenfield police were called to check on a woman at the Olive Garden on 76th Street. After arriving, prosecutors say officers noticed Butler driving the woman's car out of the lot. Prosecutors say an officer started chasing the car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say the chase spanned several blocks. It ended after a PIT maneuver sent the car into a tree. The chase was over, but the drama was not.

"When they finally did arrest him, he had a bag in the car which contained a gun, drugs and a substantial amount of cash," said Gregg Herman, prosecutor.

Herman shared what Greenfield police say Butler did at the hospital.

"Threw urine at one officer, spit at another officer," said Herman.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

After hearing the hospital allegations, a court commissioner set $3,500 cash bond.

He's charged with fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and throwing/discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker.