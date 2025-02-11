Greenfield armored truck driver embezzled $434K+, feds say

The Brief A Greenfield man is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer. The FBI said the armored truck driver spent the money on diamond jewelry, a Jeep and a gun. FOX6 News knocked on the man's door Tuesday. He didn't want to talk.



The FBI said an armored truck driver, who lives in Greenfield, took hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer and spent the money on diamond jewelry, a Jeep and a gun.

Embezzlement scheme

The backstory:

A federal criminal complaint outlines a detailed scheme. Prosecutors said Curtis Oglesby Jr. embezzled more than $434,000 from his employer.

Investigators said Oglesby deposited nearly $50,000 into his bank account and spent nearly $100,000 on jewelry at Pak's Jewelers in Milwaukee. The list included three diamond necklaces, two diamond bracelets, and even a custom gold-and-diamond-plated grill.

The FBI said Oglesby also used $40,000 cash as a down payment on a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee – paid in $100 bills. He also bought a gun.

Dig deeper:

Federal investigators said, from October 2023 until May 2024, Oglesby worked as an armed messenger for Brinks. The company flagged "44 cash shortages" at "ATMs" and secured "Brinks boxes" set up inside businesses.

Brinks said Oglesby's job was to transport money in a Brinks armored vehicle. The company said all the locations that came up short were on Oglesby's route.

Brinks fired Oglesby, and prosecutors charged him with embezzlement and money laundering. When confronted, prosecutors said Oglesby told his employer he needed the money to pay medical bills and insisted the Jeep was a gift from his sister.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News knocked on Oglesby's door on Tuesday. He didn't want to talk. FOX6 also reached out to Brink for comment, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine questions Curtis Oglesby Jr.

What's next:

Oglesby is due back in federal court for a preliminary hearing at the end of February.