Greenfield apartment fire, father, daughter survived their 2nd blaze

A Greenfield family lost everything when a fire through their apartment on Aug. 2. The fire left 15 people without a home and sent a father and daughter to the hospital.

They escaped through an upper unit window with the help of firefighters.

Despite all they lost, they said they are grateful.

The whole building was engulfed in flames, but days later, Charles Sternlieb and his daughter, Sophia, counted their blessings.

"We’re all together," said Sternlieb. "Nobody died. Nobody got seriously hurt."

The father and daughter were inside an upper unit in the building near 61st and Cold Spring when the fire broke out.

"I heard alarms, and I was like, ‘Dad, we have to get out of there. We have to get the guinea pigs out,’" said Sophia Sternlieb.

Greenfield apartment fire

Sophia was the first to notice the smoke as her father was lying down for a nap.

"She’s amazing," said Charles Sternlieb. "She did the right thing."

They tried getting out, but the thick smoke forced them to wait for help. They escaped through an upper window with the help of first responders.

"I got Sophie out," said Charles Sternlieb. "Got her on the ladder, and they got her down."

Both were taken to the hospital after breathing in smoke.

On Monday, they were doing much better but realizing all they lost and what it takes to rebuild.

"It's hard," said Charles Sternlieb.

In 2009, the same family lost many of their belongings after their Milwaukee apartment caught fire.

"We started over and landed on our feet," said Charles Sternlieb. "I don’t see why we won’t this time."

"Whatever happens, anything can be replaced, but lives don’t," said Sophie Sternlieb. "Be grateful you got out safe."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Sternliebs said they have renter's insurance, so they do have some help. They also started a GoFundMe.com account.

They said their three beloved guinea pigs survived the fire and received medical treatment, as well.