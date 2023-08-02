Greenfield apartment fire, tenants rescued, firefighter hurt

An apartment fire in Greenfield displaced 15 people Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 2.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue at least two people when the fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near 60th and Cold Spring. Two people were transported to the hospital, and another two people who were injured refused transport.

Additionally, one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The fire caused major damage to the building. Firefighters found multiple apartments on fire and people hanging out of windows.

The cause is under investigation.

Greenfield apartment fire

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced tenants.

