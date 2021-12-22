Greendale Schools health safety plan updated

article

The Greendale School Board voted to amend their Health Safety Plan following a Dec. 20 Board of Education Meeting – where the administration presented data and information on COVID-19 case trends in Greendale Schools .

The following updates will be in effect on the dates noted:

Effective January 3, 2022, the district will notify all families in the classroom of a positive case of COVID-19, however the district will not be enforcing quarantines for close contacts of a positive case. Parents will have the choice to quarantine their student and/or have their child scheduled for a rapid antigen test at the district testing clinic. Information on testing options will be provided should a positive case be identified in a classroom setting. Because of the level of spread when there is a positive case in the household, Quarantines will continue to be enforced for students with a positive case of COVID-19 in the household.

Effective January 31, 2022, Greendale Schools will move to masks strongly recommended for students in grades K through 6. Students enrolled in Early Childhood and Time 4 Learning will be required to continue to wear face coverings due to the lack of vaccine access at this age level.

The Board requested that administration develop 'guardrails' that address the potential to return to more significant mitigation measures if needed, such as masking and enforced quarantines depending upon case activity within a particular classroom or school building. These may be a measure of case counts or other data tracking to ensure the district can provide the safest learning environment for students and staff during the ongoing pandemic. These strategies will be outlined at the January 10, 2022 Board Meeting.

Here is a reminder of safety recommendations for families who have had a recent diagnosis of COVID-19 in their household:

Please remember if any member of your family/ household has tested positive for COVID-19 during the break, your child(ren) must be cleared to return to school according to the guidance provided by your healthcare provider or local health department.

The Greendale Schools' COVID-19 FAQ document is shared here . Questions can be sent to covid@greendaleschools.org . Please note: messages sent to this email address will be responded to on or after Jan. 3, 2022.