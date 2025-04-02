Franklin man accused; fleeing police, exceeding 100 mph, causing crash

article

The Brief A Franklin man is now charged in connection with a collision and rollover crash in Greendale. The accused, Tyler Ewing, had been fleeing from police when his SUV collided with another car on Loomis Road, the criminal complaint says. Court filings indicate Ewing was traveling more than 100 mph ahead of the crash.



A 28-year-old Franklin man is accused of fleeing police and causing a crash that injured another driver in the Village of Greendale. The accused is Tyler Ewing – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, a Greendale police officer was on patrol on Friday evening, March 28 when he spotted a white SUV traveling south on S. 76th Street near Edgehill Road. The vehicle was "significantly exceeding the clearly posted 40 mph speed limit," the complaint says. The officer put a radar on the SUV which showed the vehicle's speed was 68 mph. When the officer did a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop, the complaint says the driver of the SUV "rapidly accelerated." The driver in the SUV "continued to flee, weaving through traffic and utilizing the emergency lane to pass other vehicles," the complaint says.

Crash at Loomis and Ramsey, Greendale

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A short time later, the SUV was estimated to be traveling over 100 mph, the complaint says. The vehicle eventually turned onto Loomis Road, "disregarded a red light at College Avenue at an estimated speed of 100 mph," and appeared to be preparing to turn onto Ramsey Avenue. Instead, the complaint says the driver continued on Loomis and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle ended up in a ditch and the striking vehicle ended up hitting a light pole in the median before rolling over.

Crash at Loomis and Ramsey, Greendale

An officer approached the driver of the SUV, the defendant, who got out through the passenger door and attempted to walk over the median on Loomis. The defendant stopped for the officer. During a search of Ewing, the "defendant was told that he could have killed someone in the other vehicle, and he stated, 'I don't (expletive) care,'" the complaint says.

The driver of the vehicle that ended up in the ditch suffered minor injuries.

What's next:

Ewing made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, April 1. Cash bond was set at $15,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ewing is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 7.