Greendale home invasion; Milwaukee man sentenced, 6 years prison

article

The Brief Sean Morris was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one of six charges against him. Morris was accused in a Greendale home invasion that happened in September 2023. Five other charges against Morris were dismissed and read into the court record.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Sean Morris on Monday, June 23, to six years in prison plus an additional four years of extended supervision in connection with a home invasion in Greendale in September 2023.

Morris faced six counts in this case. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause great bodily harm. The other five charges against Morris were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

Morris was accused of breaking into a Greendale woman's home near Forest Home and Edgerton shortly after midnight on Sept. 13, 2023.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say Morris strangled the 83-year-old woman until she passed out, tied her to the bed, beat her, and stole from her. The woman had a broken nose and needed surgery to repair internal bleeding in her face.

Court records show Morris has a history of mental illness and substance abuse. At sentencing in his earlier cases, the judge said Morris was "at a high risk to commit burglaries in the future."