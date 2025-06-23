Expand / Collapse search

Greendale home invasion; Milwaukee man sentenced, 6 years prison

By
Published  June 23, 2025 3:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sean Morris

The Brief

    • Sean Morris was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one of six charges against him.
    • Morris was accused in a Greendale home invasion that happened in September 2023.
    • Five other charges against Morris were dismissed and read into the court record.

GREENDALE, Wis. - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Sean Morris on Monday, June 23, to six years in prison plus an additional four years of extended supervision in connection with a home invasion in Greendale in September 2023. 

Morris faced six counts in this case. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause great bodily harm. The other five charges against Morris were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. 

Case details

What we know:

Morris was accused of breaking into a Greendale woman's home near Forest Home and Edgerton shortly after midnight on Sept. 13, 2023. 

Prosecutors say Morris strangled the 83-year-old woman until she passed out, tied her to the bed, beat her, and stole from her. The woman had a broken nose and needed surgery to repair internal bleeding in her face.

Court records show Morris has a history of mental illness and substance abuse. At sentencing in his earlier cases, the judge said Morris was "at a high risk to commit burglaries in the future."

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.

