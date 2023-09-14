Greendale home invasion: Resident assaulted, Milwaukee man arrested

article

Greendale police arrested a man who they say broke into a home and assaulted a resident early Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Officers were first called to a home near 84th and Edgerton just after midnight for a burglary attempt. Officers checked the area, but did not find anyone.

Roughly an hour later, police were called to a different home in the area on Midland Drive. There, authorities say the man broke into a home, assaulted an 83-year-old resident and fled.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Police determined the two incidents were related, identified the suspect as a 25-year-old Milwaukee man and took him into custody around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. The district attorney's office will review charges.