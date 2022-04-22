Green Ribbon Schools: 5 Wisconsin schools, university honored

The U.S. Department of Education on Earth Day announced the 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools – and there are Milwaukee schools among the lot.

In Wisconsin, five schools were named as U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools. They include:

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh was honored as a Postsecondary Sustainability Awardee.

Across the country, all the schools listed below are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.

Following is the list of the other 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees:

CA – Anaheim – Katella High School, Category: School.

CA – Atwater – Merced Union High School District, Category: District.

CA – Fairfield – Suisun Valley K-8 School, Category: School.

CA – La Mesa – St. Martin of Tours Academy, Category: School.

CA – Livermore – Altamont Creek Elementary School, Category: School.

CT – North Windham – Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy, Category: School.

DC – Washington – J.G. Whittier Elementary School, Category: School.

DC – Washington – American University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

FL – Orlando – Millennia Gardens Elementary School, Category: School.

IL – Chicago – Urban Prairie Waldorf School, Category: School.

IL – Downers Grove – Community High School District 99, Category: District.

IL – Evanston – Northwestern University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

KY – Lexington – Cassidy Elementary School, Category: School.

KY – Louisville – Ascension School, Category: School.

LA – Baton Rouge – Villa Del Rey Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet School, Category: School.

LA – New Orleans – Academy of the Sacred Heart, Category: School.

LA – Shreveport – Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Category: School.

MD – Oakland – Crellin Elementary School, Category: School.

MO – St. Louis – Principia School, Category: School.

MO – University City – The School District of University City, Category: District.

NJ – Jackson – Elms Elementary School, Category: School.

OH – Shaker Heights – St. Dominic School, Category: School.

OR – Salem – Queen of Peace Catholic School, Category: School.

PA – Royersford – Spring-Ford School District, Category: District.

PA – Shippensburg – Shippensburg University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.

RI – Lincoln – Lincoln High School, Category: School.

VA – Richmond – John B. Cary Elementary School, Category: School.

VA – Richmond – Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, Category: School.

WA – Bellingham – Bellingham School District No. 501, Category: District.

WA – La Center – La Center High School, Category: School.