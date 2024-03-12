Green Party's Jill Stein campaigns in WI; impact on White House race

Third party candidates put bumps in the two-party road to the White House – a road that runs right through Wisconsin.

In a state with razor close elections, third party presidential candidate Jill Stein campaigned in Racine on Tuesday, March 12. Could her Green Party accidentally make Wisconsin red?

"Are you going to cost Joe Biden this election in 2024?" asked FOX6 Political Reporter Jason Calvi.

"This is exactly the message they're trying to get out. Because they want to intimidate you against standing up and voting for a candidate that will really represent you not continue to throw you under the bus. There were all kinds of ways that Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin, like by not coming here to actually campaign," Stein said. "No politician owns your vote. Any politician who claims to own your vote should be disqualified from even consideration. Politicians have to earn your vote, they don't own your vote and if they think they're entitled to, and they're absolutely not deserving."

In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes. That year, Stein got more than that margin – 31,000 thousand Wisconsin votes. Stein backs a liberal platform – which means she could pose more of a challenge to Democrats.

Jill Stein

"So we're saying we need some different choices. We need choices that will stand up for us, because of the crises we are facing can be solved, but we need the political representatives who are representing us, not the big donors, which unfortunately is the driver inside the Democratic and Republican parties," Stein said.

In 2016, 1% nationally chose Stein.

Jill Stein

"Is it a waste of a vote to vote for you when maybe you only get one to 3% in the United States?" asked Calvi.

"So the real waste of a vote is when you don't vote on your own interests, on behalf of your own interests, and you just give a stamp of approval to a political machine that is throwing you under the bus, that cannot raise your wages to a living wage," Stein answered.

Jill Stein

Jill Stein is a medical doctor and environmental activist. She calls for a Green New Deal – and promotes Medicare for all.

"If you simply expand Medicare so that it covers everyone comprehensively, and you get rid of the middle man, the profiteering insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies, big pharma, if you take their profits out of the equation, then we save half a trillion dollars every year, at the same time we provide health care to everyone as a human right," Stein said.

Stein also calls for cutting military funding. That is part of her campaign to urge people to vote Green in Wisconsin – a purple state.

The Green Party did not make it onto the Wisconsin ballot in 2020 – the year Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes.