Green Bay police motorcycle struck by SUV; caught on camera

Green Bay police released on Tuesday, April 26 shocking video of a crash that could have seriously injured a motorcycle officer.

Officials say Sgt. Sean Hamill was standing next to his police motorcycle entering information into a computer during a traffic stop last Tuesday. The video shows an SUV crashing into the motorcycle, grazing the officer, and then driving off.

Remarkably, the officer suffered only minor injuries.

A Green Bay police motorcycle is damaged after being hit by a vehicle April 19, 2022. (Photo courtesy Green Bay Police Dept.)

Officials say the driver of the SUV was eventually caught. Charges of hit-and-run causing injury, inattentive driving, and operating without a valid license are being referred to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.