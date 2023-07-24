Green Bay partial building collapse after crash; 2 injured

article

A crash caused a partial building collapse in Green Bay Sunday night, July 23. It happened on Main Street between St. George Street and N. Irwin Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday for a minivan that had crashed into the Main Street Commons, causing a portion of the facade to fall from the building.

The crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the driver, a 29-year-old Green Bay woman, who was taken into custody, along with the passenger of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Oneida man.



Initial reports by witnesses indicate reckless driving as a cause of the crash.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-240142. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.