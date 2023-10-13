Green Bay man missing; vehicle located in Kenosha

article

The Green Bay Police Department with help from the Kenosha Police Department have located in Kenosha the minivan reported to have been driven by Christopher Belanger. Belanger, 41, has been reported missing since Sept. 6.

Despite locating the vehicle, officials say Belanger remains missing.

Officials say the last time that Belanger had contact with family was following a disturbance around Sept. 6 in which he received some injuries.

Belanger is descript as a male, white, 5'11" tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Belanger or have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-252544. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.