Green Alert: West Milwaukee woman missing, last seen on Miller Park Way

A Green Alert has been issued by West Milwaukee police, who are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Cholie Mack. She was last seen early on Wednesday, July 27 near Miller Park Way and Greenfield Avenue.

Officials say Mack's phone has been turned off – and her family is concerned for her safety.

Mack is driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima with Wisconsin license ACL-4696. She is described as a female, Black, 5'8" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and possibly wearing a dark red wig. Mack was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray slacks. Officials also noted her right forearm has a tattoo with Latin writing – and her left upper arm has a tattoo of a panda.

If you have information that could help locate Mack, you are urged to call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.