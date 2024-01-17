Green Alert; Madison police seek missing veteran

article

Madison police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, at-risk veteran.

Police said 21-year-old Eric Blum was last seen possibly in the Glendale area.

Blum is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said his family is concerned for his welfare and he is believed to be operating a blue Tesla Model 3 with Wisconsin plates APS6992 or temporary plate W2817S.

He is known to frequent the Madison-Verona area and Glendale-Milwaukee area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If Blum, or the vehicle, is observed, contact Madison police at 608-255-2345 or call 911.