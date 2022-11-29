Green Alert: Madison man missing

article

A Green Alert has been issued for Michael Segich of Madison. He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Law enforcement and his family has concerns for his welfare. Has relatives in Waupaca County.

He is 6'5" tall, 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and a black coat.

He's driving a 2009 silver Camry with liscenes plate number 382 TJW.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Veterans Affairs Police at 608-280-7270.