Greater Milwaukee realtors poll: Crime, quality of life top concerns

A new survey conducted by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) identified on Monday, March 21 the top concerns of voters leading into the spring general election – in which a new mayor will be elected.

The survey among 400 registered Milwaukee voters was conducted March 10-14.

The GMAR release said Milwaukee voters are in a sour mood heading into the 2022 mayoral elections. Most feel that the city is off on the wrong track, that its quality of life and economy is only fair or poor, and give city schools a grade of "C" or less. On top of all these concerns, three-quarters say crime is either a very or extremely serious problem in the city.

City on the wrong track. A majority (56%) say that Milwaukee is off on the wrong track; just 31% feel that the city is headed in the right direction.

Quality of life just fair or poor. Most voters rate the quality of life in Milwaukee as just fair (38%) or poor (22%). Only 29% feel that the quality of life will get better over the next three years.

Crime dominates issue agenda. Nearly half (48%) say crime is the most important issue for the Mayor and City Government to focus on; three quarters say that crime in Milwaukee is either an extremely serious (39%) or very serious (36%) problem. While crime tops the list of city concerns, many voters have little confidence in the ability of Milwaukee police to protect them from crime: only 42% have quite a lot or a great deal of confidence in the police. Most do not have very much confidence (44%) or no confidence at all (12%). Despite the lack of confidence in the police, 60% would like to see city spending on policing increased by either a little (26%) or a lot (33%).

Economy not performing. Voters rate economic conditions in Milwaukee as only fair (54%) or poor (25%). Just 20% rate the economy positively. Half say their family’s income is falling behind the cost of living. Fifty percent say that the cost of housing is a very big or fairly big problem; another 28% call it a moderate problem. While a strong majority (60%) believe that there are plenty of jobs available in the city, half say that the lack of public transit options is either a big reason (37%) or a small reason (14%) why some people can’t find a job or keep a job.

Most give low grades to Milwaukee public schools. When asked to grade overall public education in Milwaukee, grades of C (37%), D (18%) and F (18%) dominate. Just one-in-five give the schools a B (18%) or an A (4%). Putting the mayor in charge of public education lacks support: just 29% favor the idea and 59% are opposed. Breaking the city into smaller school districts has somewhat more support, but is divisive: 52% favor separating the city into smaller school districts but 40% are opposed.

