Grafton theft, police chase; Milwaukee woman sentenced

A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison for leading police on a chase down Interstate 43 in January 2020.

As part of a plea negotiation, 39-year-old Letosha Walton pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of fleeing/eluding police was dismissed.

The police chase started with a theft from a Grafton sporting goods store. Two people, Walton and a man – who was also charged – were seen sorting through items that they planned to steal. The two left the store with nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise.

A police chase began, stretching 3.6 miles and reaching speeds of 100 mph. It ended when the suspects' car crashed and flipped on I-43 near Silver Spring in Glendale. Prosecutors said Walton was the driver.

Police discovered merchandise with the tags still on in the back of the wrecked car.

I-43 pursuit crash scene

In addition to prison time, Walton was sentenced to 2 ½ years of extended supervision. She was also granted credit for 274 days served.

Walton was also charged for the retail theft in a separate case.

