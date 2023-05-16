Grafton teacher accused of classroom threats, left student 'feeling scared'

A Grafton teacher at John Long Middle School faces a felony charge of terrorist threats after prosecutors say he threatened his students in class on May 12.

David Schroeder's attorney asked that everyone reserve judgment as one of his students described what happened in class that day.

Prosecutors say this all started with a paper Schroeder found in the classroom with swastikas drawn on it. While Schroeder’s attorney said the teacher, who is Jewish, was subjected to the symbol multiple times, a student and parents said he crossed the line.

"I was feeling scared of him," said Ethan Poulos, seventh-grader.

At John Long Middle School, Poulos usually spends math class trying to figure out the right answers, but on Friday, he said it was easier to spot what went wrong.

"I don’t agree with what was on that paper, but he reacted in just, the wrong way," said Poulos.

David Schroeder

Poulos said after Schroeder, his math teacher, found the paper with swastikas drawn on it, "he went on this ramble" and referred to numbers in a way that Poulos said no teacher should.

"He apparently had 17 guns in his basement and was not afraid to use them, and he was going to go scorched Earth on us, and he was going to cause pain on our families," said Poulos.

Those statements are found in the criminal complaint against Schroeder.

"I mean, it just went on and on and on, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'" said Brenda Poulos, Ethan's mother.

According to prosecutors, several students texted their parents that they didn’t feel safe, including Ethan.

John Long Middle School

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"What’s going to stop him from going home and getting a gun and doing something?" said Brenda Poulos.

According to the criminal complaint, it was a parent who called police.

"You have to take every threat seriously," said Brenda Poulos.

Schroeder's attorney issued this statement to FOX6:

"Mr. Schroeder is a family man and educator that has dedicated nearly a decade to positively impacting students. He believes in inclusivity and, at a time of rising antisemitism, is alleged to have responded inappropriately after being subjected on multiple occasions to a highly offensive, intolerant, and hurtful symbol that has no place in our society. We ask that everyone reserve judgment as we continue to investigate this matter."

"You can’t say that stuff to kids," said Poulos. "That’s not OK."

John Long Middle School

Poulos and his mother said the felony terrorist charge against Schroeder is the right answer.

"I mean, every day, there’s a shooting. Every single day," said Brenda Poulos. "OK. Maybe he wouldn’t have done it, but maybe he would’ve."

A couple of parents said they wish the district had been the ones to call the police, adding that they wish administrators had been more open about what was happening. The principal sent an email that day saying rumors of a safety concern were untrue before the superintendent sent out a note to families saying the teacher is on leave.

FOX6 reached out to the district superintendent but did not hear back by Tuesday night.

Court records say Schroeder is out on $10,000 cash bond.