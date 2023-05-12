Grafton teacher arrested, allegedly threatened students

Grafton police arrested a John Long Middle School teacher Friday, May 12 after he allegedly made threatening statements toward students.

In a news release, police said the seventh-grade teacher made "inappropriate and alarming" statements to students. He was arrested for two felonies: terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, descriptions, or narrations.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the school near 9th and Hickory. A student texted a parent that the teacher "made threatening statements" and said he owned 17 guns. Police said the teacher admitted to the school's principal that he made the threatening statements, but did so "out of anger."

A statement said the teacher became "enraged" after he found a notebook in his classroom with swastikas drawn on them. The teacher is Jewish, police said. The comments, per police, included telling students that he would "go scorched earth on them."

The teacher was taken to the Ozaukee County Jail.

Statement from John Long Middle School Principal Jeff Nelson:

"This morning at John Long Middle School administration was informed of an issue regarding the inappropriate and unprofessional behavior of a staff member. An investigation was immediately conducted and the teacher was immediately placed on leave and escorted from the building. This staff member will continue to be on leave and will not have contact with students until we complete our investigation.

"Please know that student safety is always our top priority. Mr. Weiss promptly took action to ensure that all students were safe and learning could continue. Our JLMS staff is to be commended for their professionalism and teamwork in handling a difficult situation. We understand that this situation may have had an adverse affect on our students and their feelings of security. We have offered reassurance and support and will continue to do so as we attend to our students' needs."