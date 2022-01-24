Expand / Collapse search

Grafton man accused, child enticement in Ozaukee County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Brett Pekera

GRAFTON, Wis. - A 34-year-old Grafton man is accused in Ozaukee County of inappropriate sexual conduct. Brett Pekera faces a charge of child enticement-expose sex organ.

A news release says the Ozaukee County Department of Human Services alerted Grafton police detectives to the incident on Dec. 28, 2021. The incident allegedly occurred two years ago when the victim, a teenager, was invited by Pekera to his home to "play video games." Pekera allegedly escorted the victim to the basement where he provided her alcohol and encouraged her to play drinking games. The victim alleges after playing the "drinking game," the two of them went to another room where they played video games. The release says Pekera allegedly created rules to the game that eventually resulted in the victim being partially unclothed and him being fully disrobed.

Grafton police say Pekera was employed by the Wisconsin State Capitol Police as a police officer at the time of the alleged incident -- and has since resigned.

Pekera is out on $25,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on Feb. 15 to enter a plea to the charge against him.

