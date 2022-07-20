Grafton man sexually assaulted girl, prosecutors say

article

A Grafton man has now been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Jimmie Oliver assaulted the 17-year-old victim at knifepoint on July 17. He is also charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and multiple drug-related counts.

The assault happened at a home near 9th and Spring, and the victim identified Oliver as the assailant to police, a criminal complaint states. She said she had known Oliver since she was 16 years old.

In the past, they had "approximately eight" sexual encounters, per the complaint, which she said she "didn't have a choice" in because she knew he had a gun and had threatened her.

The complaint states the victim told police that Oliver held a knife to her neck and hit her in the face before sexually assaulting her on July 17.

Law enforcement execute search warrant near 9th and Spring in Grafton on July 18 (Courtesy: Tim Steele)

According to the complaint, Oliver would sell drugs exclusively to young girls and "does stuff" to them – hurting them if they refuse his advances.

The day after the alleged assault, police executed a search warrant at Oliver's home. There, police found what appeared to be marijuana, cocaine and crack as well as a small scale, cash wrapped with a rubber band and what appeared to be a "drug ledger."

Oliver made his initial court appearance on July 20, and his cash bond was set at $100,000. He is due back in court on Aug. 8.