Crew rescues goose frozen in river near Grafton waterfall

A goose was rescued from a precarious, and chilly, situation in Grafton early Saturday, Jan. 23.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reached out to the Grafton Fire Department about a domesticated goose that had become frozen in the ice near a waterfall.

According to the fire department, the goose was alive and seen stuck in the ice near the Bridge Street dam as early as Friday morning.

Firefighters safely freed it, and the bird was taken to the thaw out. It is doing well and is headed to a rescue service, officials said.

