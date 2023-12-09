Grafton crash, I-43 traffic impacted in both directions

article

A crash on I-43 in Grafton temporarily impacted traffic in both directions Saturday, Dec. 9.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near State Highway 60. The left lanes in both directions were initially impacted, though the southbound blockage quickly reopened.

FOX6 News at the scene found northbound traffic was backed up to the Falls Road bridge. Heavy equipment was working to put concrete barriers back into place, and traffic started flowing again around 7:10 p.m.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. FOX6 News at the scene also saw Wisconsin State Patrol.

