Governor Evers 'not afraid' after Trump official suggests possible arrest

The Brief Governor Evers issued guidance to state employees advising them on how to respond if confronted by ICE agents, including contacting an attorney and not providing information or access without legal counsel. Tom Homan, a top border advisor for President Trump, suggested Evers could face arrest for this guidance. Evers defended his guidance as providing clear instructions for employees to comply with the law and accused Republicans of spreading misinformation.



Wisconsin again gains national attention on immigration.

First, it was the FBI arresting a Milwaukee County judge.

Now, Governor Evers says he feels he's been threatened and he could be next.

This latest fight pits the governor against the White House, and it centers on how State of Wisconsin workers should interact with I.C.E. agents.

At the White House, the border czar had choice words when asked about Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Tom Homan, "Border Czar"

"Wait to see what’s coming. I meant what I said. "You cannot support what we’re doing, and you can support sanctuary cities if that’s what you want to do, but if you cross that line to impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a felony and we’re treating it as such," said Tom Homan.

The governor says that is an apparent threat to arrest him.

"Chilling threats like this should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear," said Governor Evers.

Evers' guidance

What we know:

The latest feud is over the document in which Tony Evers’ administration last month laid out how state workers should interact with I.C.E. agents.

In it, the state tells workers:

Do not answer federal agent’s questions

Do not give access to files or computers

Do not allow the agent into a non-public area until the state worker can consult with a state attorney.

It says if the attorney isn’t free, they should ask the I.C.E. agent to come back later.

GOP reaction

The other side:

State Republicans blasted the guidance, criticism that now rises all the way to the White House.

"The very fact that Tony Evers is instructing his employees to either break federal law or not cooperate with law enforcement is a new low for Tony Evers," said Speaker Rob Vos.

Some Republicans embraced the possibility of Evers being arrested. Republican Wisconsin state Rep. Calvin Callahan posted a fake image on social media showing Trump in a police uniform behind a grim-faced Evers in handcuffs outside of the state Capitol.

"This time, these lies came at a cost. I haven’t broken the law. I haven’t committed a crime. And I’ve never encouraged or directed anyone to break any laws or commit any crimes," added Evers.

Governor Evers says his guidance wasn’t stopping I.C.E. agents, but he wants a Wisconsin attorney to help the state workers follow all laws.