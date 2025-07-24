Gov. Evers not seeking reelection; likely contenders ahead of open race

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term in 2026. This will create the first open race for governor in the battleground state in 16 years. It will be Wisconsin’s highest profile race next year.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is not seeking reelection.

End of an era

What we know:

The governor announced on Thursday, July 24, that he will not seek a third term in 2026. This creates the first open race for governor in the battleground state in 16 years.

It's a wide-open race, so who comes next on the Democratic side? Strategists and political insiders gave FOX6 News nearly a dozen names of people they could see entering the race.

Depending on who you talk to, the short-list really isn't short at all.

Names swirling

Local perspective:

Evers arrived at a press event in Brown Deer to a standing ovation on Thursday, July 24. Just hours earlier, the 73-year-old announced he wouldn't run again in 2026.

Democrats, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, have thanked him ever since.

"I have to publicly say thank you to Gov. Tony Evers for his partnership, for his friendship, not only what he has been doing here for Milwaukee County but what he has been doing all across the state — as well as our federal leaders," Crowley said.

FOX6 attempted to ask Crowley about his political future, but his county communications director said he had to run to another event. However, Crowley's campaign did confirm he is considering it.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

He's not alone.

More potential candidates

Dig deeper:

Campaign staff for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez told FOX6 they are considering runs too.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes confirmed to FOX6 directly that he's thinking about it.

State Sen. Kelda Roys of Madison was the only one to address it in an interview.

"I'm taking it under advisement and thinking about it," Roys said. "But one thing I can guarantee you is regardless, I am going to spend the next year-and-a-half relentlessly traveling the state, listening to voters and doing my part to make sure that we have a Democratic governor and a Democratic legislature in 2026."

Insiders are floating six other people: Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, Attorney General Josh Kaul and former WisDems Chair Ben Wikler.

No one responded to questions on Thursday.

Additionally, State Rep. Ryan Clancy, State Rep. Francesca Hong and State Sen. Chris Larson declined comment or didn't commit to anything yet.

Gov. Tony Evers

The other side:

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and suburban Milwaukee businessman Bill Berrien are running as Republicans. Others, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and state Senate President Mary Felzkowski, are considering it.

2026 heats up

What's next:

Whoever decides to run still has some time to make that decision. The partisan primary isn't until August 2026.