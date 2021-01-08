Gov. Evers, others request more vaccine doses from feds

Gov. Tony Evers is one of eight governors asking the federal government to distribute more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A letter signed by Gov. Tony Evers says, in part, that the Trump administration not distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states that request them is "unconscionable and unacceptable."

The letter, shared on Twitter Friday morning, Jan. 8, goes on to say that states -- including Wisconsin -- are ready to work around the clock to ramp up distribution.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) deputy secretary, explains what is needed for 75% herd immunity throughout the state.

"We're going to need to have triple the number of doses that we're currently receiving now on a weekly basis to get there in a reasonable period of time, which I’m thinking is by the fall," Willems Van Dijk said.

COVID-19 vaccine

The Trump administration has said in the past that the reason it holds back doses is to ensure that there are enough to go around for those who received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine.

The DHS said the federal government allocates COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin based on population size. Still, Gov. Evers' letter argues based on Operation Warp Speed, that allocations of the vaccine are expected to be at 400 million doses in the second quarter.

Of the nearly 266,675 doses distributed, 110,207 have been administered.

President-elect Joe Biden said he supports releasing available doses immediately.