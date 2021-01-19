Gov. Evers officially extends Wisconsin mask mandate to March 20

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 (below) on Tuesday, Jan. 19 establishing a new statewide public health emergency and face coverings requirement valid through March 20.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

"We’re working every day to get vaccines distributed and get shots in arms to get our state back to some sort of normal. At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe."

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, you are invited to visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.