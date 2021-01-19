Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers officially extends Wisconsin mask mandate to March 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 (below) on Tuesday, Jan. 19 establishing a new statewide public health emergency and face coverings requirement valid through March 20.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release: 

"We’re working every day to get vaccines distributed and get shots in arms to get our state back to some sort of normal. At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe."

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, you are invited to visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.

Wisconsin DHS officials discuss vaccine rollout

Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., program manager with the Division of Public Health Immunization, discussed the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, the DHS said Tuesday.

Wisconsin man accused of sabotaging COVID-19 vaccine charged
slideshow

Wisconsin man accused of sabotaging COVID-19 vaccine charged

Steven Brandenburg was charged with attempted criminal damage to property in Ozaukee County for allegedly sabotaging 500+ doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS: 1,525 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 42 new deaths
slideshow

DHS: 1,525 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 42 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,525 Tuesday, Jan. 19.