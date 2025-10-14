Goodwill offers wide range of secondhand items for Halloween

It’s almost Halloween and your neighborhood Goodwill Store & Donation Center is a great place to find sustainable options at affordable prices. Brian Kramp is seeing how to create a unique DIY costume or find pre-loved pieces for Halloween.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It’s almost Halloween and your neighborhood Goodwill Store & Donation Center is a great place to find sustainable options at affordable prices.
Brian Kramp is seeing how to create a unique DIY costume or find pre-loved pieces for Halloween.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is at their Waukesha location where they have everything from shirts to shoes to complete your look.
Spookify your home this Halloween season with the help from Goodwill. Brian Kramp is seeing how to spice up home décor with a handful of unique finds from Goodwill.
Did you know that Goodwill is a popular destination to find Halloween costumes? Brian Kramp is in Waukesha with some ideas to put your costumes and décor over the top!
Hoping to create a unique DIY costume for Halloween? Brian Kramp is thrifting his way through a Goodwill in Waukesha getting some ideas for the holiday season.
Sustainable, Creative, and Uniquely Spooky – That’s what your costume could be if you shop at Goodwill this Halloween Season. Brian Kramp is in Waukesha learning how to create unique costumes for the entire family.