Goodies galore; Franklin Re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market

Candles, soap, treats, decorations, and much more lined the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin on Sunday, Nov. 12 for the Re:Craft and Relic Indoor Midwest Market.

160 vendors were on hand to showcase a variety of unique goods, from holiday decorations to unique and hard-to-find gifts. That included repurposed bottle candles, can candles, hand-lettered goods and vintage home decor.

"We came because it’s such a festive atmosphere...and of course, it draws a lot of people," said Seema Vendor Heather Johnson. "We love seeing everyone have fun shopping."

"It’s become an annual thing," said Debbie Laabs, who has made it a tradition to attend the event. "I spent it with my cousin. We meet, have a little lunch, and we make a day of it."

Re:Craft and Relic will hold its next market on Dec. 10 in West Allis.