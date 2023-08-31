Good Soup Milwaukee closes, owner hurt in Caledonia crash

A crash in Caledonia is having a catastrophic effect on a family and its business called Good Soup Milwaukee, which is closing its doors this weekend.

"Just getting the call from some random woman on behalf of the person you love the most is completely heartbreaking," said Samantha Zienlinsk, the owner of Good Soup Milwaukee.

Zienlinski, on July 24, got the call that her fiance Travis and his brother Konner were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident in Racine County.

"I was just shaking because I didn't know he was going to be okay," said Zienlinski.

Travis

Travis suffered multiple compound fractures in his arm and leg, forcing him to undergo multiple surgeries to stabilize his condition. Now Zienlinski is stepping up to help her partner in life and business, which means their restaurant, Good Soup Milwaukee, will be closing its doors indefinitely.

"I'll have to be his caretaker until he can care for himself," Zienlinski said. "I'm also the only person running Good Soup that was my entire life, about 70 hours a week. And this is the curveball life has thrown at me."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Travis and Konner's sister started a GoFundMe, raising nearly $30,000 to aid their recovery.

"It's going to be a huge help. He was the income between the two of us," said Zienlinski. "Like Good Soup, most restaurants are (not) profitable for a couple years."

Before the closing, Zielinksi is giving the community a chance to support Travis in his recovery by selling the last of their soup on Labor Day weekend.

"Life is always really hard," said Zienlinski. "It's supposed to get harder, but not like this."

Good Soup Milwaukee's final weekend will be Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept.3, from noon to six.