Good Hope reckless driving crash nearly killed 29-year-old man

A man nearly killed by a reckless driver talked with FOX6News Wednesday, Oct. 13 from his hospital bed about the crash that has changed his life.

Ryan Dixon, 29, was on his way home from work on Wednesday, Oct. 6 when he was hit by a reckless driver near 91st and Good Hope. The crash nearly took his life.

"I have four bolts in the corners, into my skull, so my whole neck can't move," said Dixon.

Dixon suffered a broken neck, five fractured ribs and a severely injured left arm.

"I can move my fingers and my wrist," said Dixon. "Everything pretty much there up to the shoulder is no go."

Dixon was headed home from work when Milwaukee police said a speeding driver ran a red light and struck the vehicle Dixon was driving. The impact pushed Dixon's vehicle into another.

"At this point, it's OK if I don't recall it," said Dixon. "I guess the only thing that matters at this point is I'm above ground – I'm walking. I haven't even seen the car yet. I think if I was to see the car and look at it, I'd be like, ‘How did I walk away from that?’"

"I guess I'm very surprised at how positive his outlook is," said Tonya Dixon.

After the crash, Tonya Dixon drove from New Hampshire to be by her brother's side. She recently started a GoFundMe.com account to help with financial troubles.

"He's now out of work for three-plus months," said Tonya Dixon. "He has all these hospital bills."

The reckless driver has turned Dixon's life upside down.

"Don't speed. Don't be reckless. Look around," said Dixon. "There's a place for everything. If you want to speed, go to a racetrack."

His recovery won't be easy, but he said he's grateful to see another day.

"At the end of the day, I'm alive," said Dixon. "I'm here. I can still move my hands and move my feet. That's what I care about."

Dixon worked as a machinist, so he's hoping his hands will fully heal.

The driver who hit Dixon was taken to the hospital. Milwaukee police continue to investigate.