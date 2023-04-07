Good Friday in Milwaukee, parishioners mark crucifixion

Christians in downtown Milwaukee marked Good Friday with a noon service at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

According to the bible, it marks the day that Jesus Christ was crucified. Archbishop Jerome Listecki said he's using the day to focus on the forgotten wound of Jesus.

"There's an indifferentism, we don't care if he lived or he died, we don't care about this Jesus at all. And when I say it's a wound, it's a wound that is self-inflicted," said Listecki. "We do that to ourselves because we then live in the sense of not realizing how important this significant act is."

Christians believe Jesus was buried before his resurrection on what is celebrated as Easter.