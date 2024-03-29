Good Friday celebration, people come together to share faith

On Good Friday, people throughout Milwaukee celebrated their faith by coming together for service.

For the Nettles-Turner family, attending Good Friday service is an opportunity to share faith.

"It means Jesus lives, and he lives within my heart," said Tracy Turner.

They arrived extra early to secure their seats for the Good Friday service at the Italian Community Center.

Good Friday celebration

It's just one of the many held throughout Milwaukee.

"It's wonderful to see this resurrection because it'll make us be more like him," said Moses Nettles.

And on Good Friday, it's a message that Pastor Julius Malone, is passionate about.

"This is for everyone and for those that don't know Christ and to know what he did for us," said Pastor Malone from the New Testament Church.

Good Friday service at the Italian Community Center

It's a time of reflection and prayer and bringing the community together all while keeping the well-being of others in mind.

"This is the time we need to pray for one another," said Wanda Nettles.

"Our city is going through something. A lot of people have mental health issues, so this is an opportunity for everybody to share their faith," Nettles added.