Golden Age of Steam, Steampunk Faire at the Mitchell Park Domes

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, also known as the Mitchell Park Domes, is the perfect place to check out plants and flowers of the world year-round.

But that's not all! Now through April 6, you can see the Golden Age of Steam, a "journey through four distinct, miniature vignette landscapes" featuring a garden-scale train.

Also happening on Saturday, March 29, is the Garden & Gears Steampunk Faire.

The event bills itself as "celebrating an alternate past at this gadget-filled garden party with a sci-fi twist, featuring creative artists and makers of objects inspired by technology, metal, and the Victorian era."

The event runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

