Glendale stolen vehicle crash, 14-year-olds arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two 14-year-olds were arrested after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on an I-43 off-ramp.

According to Glendale police, the stolen vehicle involved in two other attempted vehicle theft incidents was spotted by officers near Port Washington and Silver Spring, and the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was then driven eastbound in the westbound lanes of Silver Spring, entering the I-43 Silver Spring off-ramp the wrong way.

There was no pursuit, but police said officers saw the stolen vehicle hit another vehicle exiting on the off-ramp.

The driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested.

The people in the vehicle that was struck were evaluated but uninjured.

