Stolen SUV crash in Glendale; 2 arrested, others sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Glendale police arrested two people and are looking for others after a stolen SUV crashed on Port Washington Road. It was stolen from Minnesota.

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two people and are looking for others after a stolen SUV crashed Wednesday morning, Nov. 15.

Police said officers spotted the SUV, reported stolen out of Minnesota, near Port Washington and Richter around 11:40 a.m. Before officers tried to stop it, police said the SUV "began driving recklessly at a high rate of speed." An officer tried to use stop sticks.

Police chase ends with crash on Port Washington

The SUV eventually drove into oncoming traffic, police said, causing a crash with two other vehicles near Port Washington and Marne. Four people got out of the SUV and ran, two of whom were arrested a short time later.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 


 