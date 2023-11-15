Stolen SUV crash in Glendale; 2 arrested, others sought

Glendale police arrested two people and are looking for others after a stolen SUV crashed Wednesday morning, Nov. 15.

Police said officers spotted the SUV, reported stolen out of Minnesota, near Port Washington and Richter around 11:40 a.m. Before officers tried to stop it, police said the SUV "began driving recklessly at a high rate of speed." An officer tried to use stop sticks.

The SUV eventually drove into oncoming traffic, police said, causing a crash with two other vehicles near Port Washington and Marne. Four people got out of the SUV and ran, two of whom were arrested a short time later.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



