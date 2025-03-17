Glendale shooting; 30-year-old man wounded on Good Hope Road

article

The Brief A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot near Good Hope and Green Bay in Glendale on Monday, March 17. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Officials say there is no threat to the public.



Glendale police are investigating a shooting that happened along W. Good Hope Road just east of Green Bay on Monday, March 17.

Shooting investigation

What we know:

Officials say around 2:45 p.m. Monday, they received several 911 calls reporting shots had been fired – and a person was wounded.

Glendale squads arrived and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say preliminary signs point to this being an isolated incident – and there is not a threat to the general public.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Nobody is in custody.

What they're saying:

An email was sent to members of Elite Sports Club on Monday evening. That email reads as follows:

"We want to update you on an unfortunate incident that occurred in our parking lot this afternoon. A member was injured in a shooting in what police have indicated was a targeted attack. The individual was conscious when taken for emergency medical care, and law enforcement is actively investigating. No other members or staff were harmed.

"The club was temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation but has since reopened. All programs and classes will run as scheduled.

"This is obviously an unprecedented event at our club; we will be collaborating with the police and other security experts as we gain more information to determine the appropriate next steps to take to improve our security. In the meantime, Glendale PD will be increasing patrols of our parking lot to provide extra security and reassurance for our members and staff. Please do know that we have excellent surveillance of what happened which has been shared with the police.

"Finally, we appreciate your understanding and the quick response from those who assisted the injured member. Thank you for being part of our club community.

"As we learn more and develop new security plans, we promise to keep you informed."