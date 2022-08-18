Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded

article

Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and detained a 30-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 46-year-old woman -- all residents of Milwaukee.

Officials say the 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his right shoulder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The 30-year-old man suffered superficial wounds to his face as a result of the fight -- and did not require hospitalization. The woman was released at the scene.

Glendale police say all three persons were known to each other -- and there is no immediate danger to the public.

