Glendale-River Hills School District staffing cuts coming

The Glendale-River Hills School District is looking for ways to cut spending after it says former staff made "significant" accounting errors.

Through retirements, resignations already announced and attrition, the school board passed a plan, it says, will save the district around 1 million.

The board on Wednesday night, March 20, provided some explanation for a situation that dates back to the fall.

Board president Danielle Bailey says in June, the board was told by staff that the district had a budget surplus, only to learn come October that the cushion was gone.

"Everybody kicked into high gear in that moment to understand why and push for answers," Bailey said.

The district hired consultants from Baird to paint a more accurate picture, which came during meetings in January, with an estimated deficit as high as $3.6 million.

Then-business manager Lindsay Johnson revealed the $3.6 million problem. Johnson resigned a week later and superintendent Alyson Weiss quit too.

Teachers voiced their support for the current board and administrators at Wednesday’s meeting as the district looks to dig out of its deficit.

"My accountability is to stand here and try to fix this, and to take the hits, cause that's what we're doing," school board vice president Carla Pennington Cross said.

The board is still working on a long-term solution, but said this is the only staff cut planned as of now. It is currently unknown how many employees are affected, or what their titles are.

The board noted more information could come Friday, March 22, so that administrators have time to talk with those employees.