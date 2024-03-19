Glendale-River Hills School District faces $3.6M budget deficit

The Glendale-River Hills School District recently realized they are short on taxpayer money. Now, the school board is trying to privately find a solution.

The Wisconsin Transparency Project told FOX6 News the state statute the district cites to go into closed session is intended for discussion on a single public employee.

The agenda included the district's recommendation for staff cuts next year after it said former staff made significant accounting errors.

Inside Glen Hills Middle School, the school board has some homework to do. It all started months ago.

"I'm just so stunned by the change in numbers, by the fact that we're looking at a $3.6 million deficit for this year," said school board vice president Carla Pennington Cross in a Jan. 9 meeting.

The Jan. 9 presentation from consultants and then-business manager Lindsay Johnson revealed the $3.6 million problem.

That number is about 18% of the district’s budget.

"I'd have to see why that is, just because I don't know if not factoring in like a portion of the special ed test – I'd have to go back and look," Johnson said. "I'm sorry."

Johnson resigned a week later. In exchange for her resignation, records obtained by FOX6 News show the board waived the "liquidated damages provision" from her contract. It’s a clause that would require payment for failure to perform that contract.

Nicole Giese is mom to four students in the district.

"It’s incredibly shocking," she said. It’s heartbreaking that we're in this situation."

She doesn't want the solution to equal fewer teachers.

"No one wants that to happen," she said.

In a closed session on Tuesday, March 19, the district said it is looking for all avenues to avoid staff cuts.

School board president Danielle Bailey said the board will update the public during or after a meeting on Wednesday, March 20.