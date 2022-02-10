Glendale pursuit, crash in woods; driver injured

Glendale police attempted to catch up to a speeding vehicle near N. 23rd Street and W. Silver Spring Drive around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

The vehicle turned southbound on N. 27th Street and then the headlights were turned off. The officer, while being 3-4 blocks behind, activated the squad lights and siren in an attempt to stop the speeding vehicle. The vehicle continued to flee and appeared to turn eastbound onto W. Villard Avenue.

Scene near 27th and Villard (Credit: Incident Response)

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle on Villard.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers located the driver crawling out of the wooded area in the dead-end near 27th and Villard.

Scene near 27th and Villard (Credit: Incident Response)

The driver and sole occupant, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was injured and the vehicle was located in the wooded area. The vehicle was totaled and the driver was transported to Froedtert with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges of fleeing will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

