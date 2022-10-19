Glendale pursuit, crash: Driver strikes car, light pole after running red light

article

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.

The pursuit began around 1:15 a.m. near I-43 and Good Hope Road after a motorist ran a red light. The pursuit was terminated near 8th and North.

The fleeing vehicle crashed near into an occupied car and light pole near 6th and Walnut. When officers found the fleeing vehicle it was unoccupied.

Glendale pursuit ends in crash near 6th and Walnut

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A K9 attempted to track the suspect, however, no one was located.