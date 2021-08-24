Glendale police chase: 14-year-old driver arrested after crash

A pursuit by Glendale police was captured on dashcam – and shows the 14-year-old driver of the car crash prior to being taken into custody.

The pursuit happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Glendale officers were dispatched to Lupient Kia of Milwaukee on N. Green Bay Avenue for a report of a possible motor vehicle theft in progress.

When officers arrived in the area, they spotted the suspect vehicle facing northbound on Green Bay Avenue near the dealership. The vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed – and officers pursued.

The pursuit went southbound on Green Bay Avenue. Stop sticks were successfully deployed which deflated two of the vehicle’s tires. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed near the intersection of Green Bay Ave. and Capitol Drive.

Again, the 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of the car was arrested. He suffered minor injuries to his face in the crash – and was treated at a hospital. A second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was arrested in the lot at Lupient Kia.

Police later determined that the fleeing vehicle was also stolen from a dealership on a previous date.