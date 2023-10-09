Police shooting in Glendale; bodycam video released by Milwaukee police

article

Milwaukee police released on Monday, Oct. 9 a Community Briefing that tied to the police shooting that occurred near Port Washington Road and Green Tree Road on Aug. 25. The briefing included body camera video and audio from the incident.

A Milwaukee police officer was injured while trying to apprehend an individual with "multiple" violent crime warrants, police said. That officer was pinned between two vehicles during the incident, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said, and shot and wounded two suspects.

Police shooting in Glendale (Aug. 25, 2023)

Norman said officers with the FBI Task Force were called to the area of Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale. Authorities had received info about a wanted man with multiple violent felony warrants. Authorities saw the wanted individual, along with two others, leaving a hotel. As an officer approached them, Norman said the group got into a car and tried to flee – hitting the officer and pinning him against a police truck.

Police shooting in Glendale (Aug. 25, 2023)

WARNING: The video released by Milwaukee police (including language) may not be suitable for all viewers.

A search of the suspect vehicle revealed a Glock model 17 9mm located in the vehicle under the driver's seat.

Weapon recovered from suspect vehicle in Glendale (Aug. 25, 2023)

Weapon recovered from suspect vehicle in Glendale (Aug. 25, 2023)

The officer involved was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against the suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Division is leading the investigation.

About Community Briefings

The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.