Expand / Collapse search

Glendale police pursuit ends near River Hills, 1 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:10AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Glendale police pursuit end near River Hills, 1 in custody (Courtesy: Incident Response)

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 19, was taken into custody Thursday morning, Jan. 13 after leading Glendale police on a pursuit. 

According to police, around 3 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a Ford Fusion with a burned out headlamp and a broken rear door window in the area of Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Road. 

The vehicle fled and struck stop sticks on N. Green Bay Avenue.  The vehicle then came to a stop in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Hemlock Road. 

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody. Charges of fleeing and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety will be sought against the driver. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle was occupied by three other passengers – a 19-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl, and a one-year-old child.  

The car was not stolen and there were no injuries.

Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020: report
article

Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020: report

Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose almost 25% in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

Crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County, lanes reopen
article

Crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County, lanes reopen

A portion of I-43 was temporarily shut down in Sheboygan County Thursday morning due to a traffic incident.

N95 masks for Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Public Schools received 100,000 N95 masks from the state ahead of the return to class Jan. 18.