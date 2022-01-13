Glendale police pursuit ends near River Hills, 1 in custody

article

A Milwaukee woman, 19, was taken into custody Thursday morning, Jan. 13 after leading Glendale police on a pursuit.

According to police, around 3 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a Ford Fusion with a burned out headlamp and a broken rear door window in the area of Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Road.

The vehicle fled and struck stop sticks on N. Green Bay Avenue. The vehicle then came to a stop in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Hemlock Road.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody. Charges of fleeing and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety will be sought against the driver.

T he vehicle was occupied by three other passengers – a 19-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl, and a one-year-old child.

The car was not stolen and there were no injuries.