Glendale police chase of U-Haul truck; dashcam video shows pursuit

Glendale police released dash camera video of a recent police chase of a driver in a U-Haul truck on I-43. Officers were pursuing the truck because the driver was wanted for retail theft.

The U-Haul entered southbound I-43 at Silver Spring Drive – and entered the construction zone.

The truck initially drove on the right shoulder – and then whittled its way into traffic – weaving in an out of the right and left lanes.

Glendale police chase of U-Haul truck on southbound I-43

At times during the chase, the U-Haul hit several vehicles by trying to squeeze between them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In one of those instances, the U-Haul hit the left side of a dump truck – and its wheels got airborne.

Glendale police chase of U-Haul truck on southbound I-43

After crossing over Hampton Avenue, the U-Haul ventured back into the right shoulder and reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour once again. That is when Glendale police terminated the pursuit.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Glendale police chase of U-Haul truck on southbound I-43

FOX6 News has reached out to the Glendale Police Department for more information on this case. We will update this post when more information is available.